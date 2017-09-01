The Salina Post

Heartland Dermatology collecting items for Hurricane relief

Hurricane relief efforts have been taking place all over Salina this week. Heartland Dermatology, in cooperation with the Salina Area United Way, have made it their goal to fill a 20’ UHaul with relief supplies and are currently taking donations.

Donations will be taken at Heartland Dermatology, 828 Elmhurst, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. They will migrate to the Central High School football game from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight.

Tomorrow they will be at the Salina Target, 2939 Market, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Supplies needed:
-Bottled Water
-Dog and Cat food
-Diapers
-Canned goods
-Bedding/Blankets (new and packaged)
-Monetary donations can be given in form of check and made out to the United Way marked with “Harvey”

