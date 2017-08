Salina Police are looking for a vandal who shattered one of the windows at the Ad Astra Books & Coffee House early this morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that an unknown suspect threw a metal chair through a five-by-five foot window on the front the building, located at 141 N. Santa Fe, between 12:45 and 1 a.m. this morning.

The damage was estimated at $1,000.