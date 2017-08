SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Thursday morning earthquake shook Kansas.

The quake just before 2:30 a.m. measured a magnitude 3.4 and was centered approximately four miles southeast of Cheney, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It is the second quake in Kansas this week. The USGS reported a 2.9 quake at 10:01a.m. on Sunday in Sumner County.

There are no reports of damage or injuries but Thursday morning’s quake did wake residents in areas of south central Kansas.