Salina man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with two handguns

Corbin McMorris, 28, of Salina, was arrested yesterday afternoon on a warrant stemming from a domestic incident that occurred in late July.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that on July 24, McMorris allegedly threatened a female acquaintance with two semi-automatic handguns during an altercation over funds that were spent while McMorris was incarcerated.

The victim told police that McMorris pointed one of the guns at her face. When she knocked it away, he struck her in the wrist with the other gun.

McMorris also allegedly threw a phone at the woman and stole $13 from her purse.

Capt. Forrester said they also had a short text message exchange after the altercation in which McMorris allegedly threatened to shoot the woman in the face.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. McMorris was picked up yesterday and booked into the Saline County Jail for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal threat and theft.