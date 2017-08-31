PKM Steel Service Game of the Week: Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

The opening week of the 2017 Kansas High School football season has arrived. Each week during high school football season, KINA, Salina Post and PKM Steel Service will bring you the featured Game of the Week.

This week we will be heading north to Minneapolis as first-year head coach Garrett Galanski makes his debut with the Sacred Heart football team.

The Knights and Lions kicking off the 2017 football season with the PKM Steel Service Game of the Week.

Be sure to check the Salina Post Facebook page next week to find out which matchup will be the PKM Steel Service Game of the Week.