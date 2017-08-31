Pat J. Lambert, 75, of McPherson, KS, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017, along with her daughter, Mary C. “Kathy” Garrison, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Greensburg, KS. Pat was a retired school teacher and taught in several public high schools in Texas.

Pat was born on January 12, 1942, in Coleman, TX, the daughter of J.E. and Mary (Robbins) Brannan. She was united in marriage to Robert D. “Bob” Lambert in Stratford, TX in 1988. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2017.

She was a member of McPherson Church of Christ.

Survivors include: mother, Mary Brannan of Stratford, TX; daughter, Trisha Anne Downey and husband, Dean, of Amarillo, TX; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her father, J.E. Brannan; husband, Bob Lambert; and son, Jody Witten.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at McPherson Church of Christ with Minister Gary Witcher officiating. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Park, McPherson.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Church of Christ in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.