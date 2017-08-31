Nebraska man jailed on drug, driving charges after Kansas traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on various drug and driving charges.

Just after 2a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle in the 5800 Block of Rucker Road in rural Geary County for alleged DUI, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested William Fune, 52, McCook, Nebraska on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Improper Driving on a Laned Roadway, Failure to Dim Headlights, White Light to the Rear and Driving Under the Influence.