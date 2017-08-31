The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Nebraska man jailed on drug, driving charges after Kansas traffic stop

by Leave a Comment

WIlliam Fune

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on various drug and driving charges.

Just after 2a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle in the 5800 Block of Rucker Road in rural Geary County for alleged DUI, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested William Fune, 52, McCook, Nebraska on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Improper Driving on a Laned Roadway, Failure to Dim Headlights, White Light to the Rear and Driving Under the Influence.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *