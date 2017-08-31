Mary C. “Kathy” Garrison, 56, of McPherson, KS, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017, along with her mother, Pat J. Lambert, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Greensburg, KS. She was a homemaker.

Kathy was born on March 4, 1961, in Dumas, TX, the daughter of Glenn M. and Pat J. (Carriger) Witten. She attended McPherson Church of Christ.

Survivors include: two daughters, Samantha Jo Garrison of Huntsville, AL and Tiffany Garrison of Amarillo, TX; two sons, Joseph Garrison of Amarillo, TX and Kevin Garrison of Grand Junction, CO; grandmother, Mary Brannan of Stratford, TX; sister, Trisha Anne Downey and husband, Dean, of Amarillo, TX; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Glenn Witten; step-father, Bob Lambert; and brother, Jody Witten.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at McPherson Church of Christ with Minister Gary Witcher officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.