Man accused of stealing money from elderly relative

A 21-year-old Salina man was arrested yesterday for allegedly stealing over $3,000 from an elderly relative’s bank account.

Authorities say that between June 12 and July 14, Jon W. Maldaner took $3,360 from the relative’s account. The money was transferred directly into Maldaner’s account over 22 different transactions, according to Salina Police.

The crime was reported by another relative who noticed the transactions.

A warrant was issued for Maldaner’s arrest on August 8. He was picked up yesterday and booked into the Saline County Jail for felony theft and unlawful acts on a computer.