Kansas Wesleyan invites Saline County students to visit campus

Kansas Wesleyan University announces its 2017-18 visit day schedule, which includes a special day for Saline County high school students and Experience Wesleyan Days for future teachers and future science and math professionals.

“Saline County students account for about 15 percent of our enrollment,” said Mark Bandré, Ed.D., vice president of enrollment management. “For example, this year alone we had 25 area students join our Music department. We very much want more local students to explore KWU and enroll here.”

Bandré says state universities and community colleges are among KWU’s largest feeder schools. “It’s natural to think that going away to college might be a good option, but many end up back in Salina because they want to be closer to home, or they want a smaller campus where they have less competition and more opportunities to be a leader or to participate in an activity. Salinans are family oriented, and our campus provides that kind of environment.”

Bandré also points out that the cost of state college tuition is comparable to KWU, where the average student pays about $15,000. All full-time undergraduate students receive scholarships.

“I encourage our local families to attend our visit days, just to get their college search started close to home. They can ask all the questions about how to pay for college and explore some majors. We have resources to share for college-bound students in the region.”

The Salina High School Visit Day is Friday, Sept. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can register at www.kwu.edu/visit or call the admissions department at 785-833-4305. The day includes a tour of campus, interaction with current students and faculty members, and information about the admissions process and career services. Director of Student Financial Planning, Lois Madsen, will speak about all the options families have for making a Kansas Wesleyan education fit their budget.

Additional visit days include:

Experience Wesleyan Day — Oct. 9

Transfer Preview Day — Oct. 27

Albert Nelson Teacher Academy Day — Nov. 9

Online Experience Wesleyan Day — Nov. 16

STEM KWU Day — Dec. 1

Junior Visit Day — Feb. 16

Online Junior Visit Day — March 15