Kan. teen jailed after attempt to grab high school resource officer’s gun

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teenager for assault on an officer.

Just before 1p.m. Wednesday,school resource officers were asked to assist school personnel with an administrative issue involving a student in the Garden City High School Office.

When the officer arrived, they located 16-year-old Tomas Lacost-Nevarez in the office upset and agitated.

When Lacost-Nevarez saw the officer, he became enraged and began yelling and threatening the officer. Lacost-Nevarz threateningly approached the office who attempted to detain the student and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Lacost-Nevarez grabbed the officer’s gun and attempted to disarm him. Officers were able to gain control of Lacost-Nevarz and take him into custody.

He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center and could face the possible charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer (F), Criminal Threat, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Assault on A Law Enforcement Officer.