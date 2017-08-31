3 hospitalized after truck separates from trailer on I-135

SALINE COUNTY— Three people were injured in an accident just after noon Thursday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 GMC truck driven by David Lee Barenberg, 67, Mulvane, was northbound on Interstate 135 just south of Crawford.

The driver lost control of the truck when the attached trailer started whipping and separated.

The vehicle then continued to roll several times into the eastbound ditch.

Barenberg and passengers Jacki Barenberg, 63, and Kay Lange, 67, all of Mulvane were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.