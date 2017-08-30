The Salina Post

VIDEO: Police investigating burglary at Kansas department store

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Police reported the burglary occurred at the Gordman’s Department Store in the 7000 Block of West Central on Monday. Police released the security camera images Wednesday.

This the second time the store has been victimized this month. On August 8, a suspect held up the store at gunpoint and wounded one employee.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

