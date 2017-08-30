Ulta Beauty to celebrate grand opening this Friday

Ulta Beauty, the latest addition to the Mid State Plaza, will celebrate their grand opening this Friday.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers Friday, Saturday and Sunday will receive “beauty treats” valued from $5 to $100 and can choose from ten percent off of their first salon appointment or first facial appointment at the Dermalogica Skin Bar, according to a business spokesperson.

Following last week’s soft opening, general manager Brandi Lofdahl said business has been good but expects to see greater numbers after the official grand opening.

“We are offering products and services that Salina hasn’t had before,” Lofdahl said.

Lofdahl has lived in Salina for over 20 years and says that Ulta Beauty employs about 20 other locals.

“I am excited to have an amazing staff of professionals on hand,” Lofdahl said. “They have a lot of experience and love the beauty industry.”

Ulta Beauty is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.