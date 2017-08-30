Sheriff: Suspect who fled deputies in central Kansas now in custody

BARTON COUNTY – A suspect wanted in Colorado who fled from law enforcement in Rice County Sunday night is in custody.

Deputies arrested Michael Edward Abbott, 48, just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Ellinwood, according to Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans.

A tip from the public led to the arrest, according to Evans.

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Abbott led a Rice County deputy in a brief pursuit.

Abbott’s vehicle failed to stop and became disabled. He fled on foot and was last seen near the intersection of Silver and 9th Streets in Geneseo until the arrest in Barton County.

Abbott is listed as a fugitive inmate with seven prior convictions, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The Rice County Attorney is considering charges, according to Evans.