Salina South opens season this Friday in Valley Center

Head coach Sam Sellers will look to improve on last season’s 1-8 overall record, bringing back some young talent to the Salina South High School football team.

The Cougar’s only win last season came against Salina Central, who finished the season winless had has lost the past six games against South.

South will open their season on the road, traveling to Valley Center this Friday. The Cougars lost a 27-9 contest to the Hornets last season.

In an interview with Kansas Pregame, coach Sellers said “With a lot of young talent returning, the two keys for the 2017 Cougars will be finding their confidence after a rough 2016 season and continuing to develop depth behind the returners.

The Cougars are returning four of their top five tacklers, as well as senior quarterback Casey Lanoue, who completed 39 of 98 passes for 639 yards.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., Sept. 1 at Valley Center.