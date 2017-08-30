Ruth C. Funke, 92, Washington, died Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at the Washington County Hospital, Washington.

Visitation will be held from noon until 7 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Ward Funeral Home, Washington.

A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home

Funeral service will be 10:30, Friday, September 1, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Washington.

Burial will be in Joy Creek Cemetery, Hollenberg.

Survivors include her son, Ron (Marcia) Funke, Washington; and sister, Julia Root, Washington.

A memorial fund is established to Friendly Corners or St. Augustine Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington.