One injured in multiple vehicle accident on East Crawford

Authorities say one person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a multiple vehicle accident that occurred just before noon today.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Lewis and Crawford at approximately 11:37 a.m. for a rollover accident. Salina Police Sgt. Brent Rupert said that a silver Jeep was heading northbound on Lewis when the driver failed to yield at the stop sign.

The Jeep was struck by a Dodge Dakota as it attempted to cross East Crawford. The SUV rolled onto its side and was pushed into a Dodge Durango that was waiting at the stop sign on the north side of the intersection.

Sgt. Rupert said that the driver of the Jeep had to be extricated from the vehicle and was being treated on scene by emergency medical services. He said their injuries were non-life threatening.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

The names of those involved were not available.

The driver of the Jeep will be cited for failure to yield, Sgt. Rupert said.