Mostly sunny, warm weather ahead

Mostly sunny and warm weather will prevail most of the next three days, with daytime highs in the 80s. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out across portions of central and south-central Kansas Friday evening and night. Severe weather is not expected.
