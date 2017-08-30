The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Mostly sunny, warm weather ahead

by


Mostly sunny and warm weather will prevail most of the next three days, with daytime highs in the 80s. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out across portions of central and south-central Kansas Friday evening and night. Severe weather is not expected.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.