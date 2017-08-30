Max M. Brown a long time farmer and stockman in the Dwight area passed away at his home on Monday, August 28th, at the age of 92. Max was born in eastern Geary County on December 1, 1924 to Fred T. and Louisa (Morgan) Brown. His passion was farming and he continued to be on the farm until his death.

He married Amelia Schroeder Buchman on August 23, 1961 in Manhattan KS. She was a widow and he gained a step-son Gerald (Butch) Buchman. Max stayed at home and helped his father farm until the home place was paid off. In 1969 he and Gerald formed Brown & Buchman Farms until 1986. After that he scaled back and continued until the last few years.

Max enjoyed having grandsons in 4-H and seeing them show their animals. He enjoyed helping youth with their 4-H livestock projects and supported the Morris County Fair Livestock auction. He also supplied animals for livestock judging schools and the Morris County Youth Rodeo. One of his biggest enjoyments was dancing. From barn dances with his parents to every Saturday night with Amelia you could find him on the dance floor. He enjoyed a good card game with his buddies plus working in his garden. In later years he could be seen around the neighborhood in his golf cart checking out the crops.

Max is survived by his step-son, Gerald (Janice) Buchman, Emporia. Two grandsons: Steve (Christy) Buchman, Council Grove and Kelly (Dianna) Buchman, Madison. Five grandchildren, Derek (Jordin) Buchman, Savannah, MO.; Cale (Kristen) Buchman, Riley; Blake Buchman, Council Grove; Elizabeth and Justin Buchman, Madison. One great-grandson, Sully, Savannah, MO. Sisters: Karen Smith, Alta Vista and Audrey Junghans, Junction City, plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents, wife, brother Russell (Selma) Brown and sister Donna Lee (Windy) Olson and brother-in-law Galen Smith.

Max held memberships in the Simpson United Methodist Church, Sons of the American Legion, Fraternal order of Eagles and Morris County 4-H Foundation.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 3rd, from 4:00 – 5:30pm, at Zeiner Funeral Home, Council Grove. A graveside memorial service will be at 11:00am, Tuesday, September 5th, at Dwight Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Morris County 4-H Foundation. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.