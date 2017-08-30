Mary Ann Biehler, 80, of McPherson, Kansas passed away at 12:15 a.m., Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 at McPherson Hospital with her sons at her side.

Mary Ann was born in Durham, Kansas on March 5, 1937, a daughter of Irene Mary (Belton) and Harry R. Miller.

Because of her dad’s work as a Railroad Signal Maintainer with the Rock Island Railroad, the family moved often and they lived in a motor home during her younger years due to all the moves. Mary Ann attended the Ottumwa grade school, Ottumwa, Iowa, Belknap grade school, Belknap, Iowa, and graduated from Lincolnville High School, Lincolnville, Kansas in 1955. She later attended Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Kansas and graduated from Friends University, Wichita, Kansas.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church McPherson, Kansas where she was a member of the Altar Society and served her church in other capacities throughout the years..

Mary Ann was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. She briefly worked as a nurses aide for Memorial Hospital, McPherson, Kansas. In 1978 she began working for Sterling Drug as a Release Clerk, Quality Control Processor and Technician. The company sold and became Sanofi – Winthrop at which time she was promoted to Contract Manufacturing Specialist. The company later sold and became Abbott Labs where she retired after 24 years as a Contract Manufacturing Analyst.

Mary Ann was a member of a local scrap booking club. She enjoyed her grandkids and family, scrap booking, her monthly breakfast with former co-workers and morning coffee with her neighbors and friends.

Mary Ann Miller was united in marriage to Duane William Biehler on May 18, 1957 at Pilsen, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Herington, Kansas. This union was blessed with the birth of five sons, Timothy, Steven, Bradley, Christopher, and Ronald.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy D. Biehler and wife Karen, of Herington, Kansas, Steven G. Biehler and wife Cindy, of Herington, Kansas, Bradley A. Biehler and wife Elizabeth, of Towanda, Kansas, Christopher W. Biehler and wife Rhonda, of McPherson, Kansas, Ronald H. Biehler and wife Glenna, of Erie, Colorado; her siblings, Retired Col. Dennis Miller and wife Betty,of Derby, Kansas, Harriet Bina and husband Laverne, of Marion, Kansas, Douglas Miller and wife Terry, of Bonner Springs, Kansas, Sandra “Sonnie” Miller, of Wichita, Kansas; 12 grandchildren, Kim Johnson (Eric), Megan Dobbs (Matt), Jesse Biehler (Kasey), Anna Sewell (Darin), Matt Biehler (Samantha), Joey Davis, Travis Biehler, Bobbi Biehler (Christina), Beth Biehler (Kelsi), Brandon Biehler, Ryan Biehler, and Molly Biehler; 6 step grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Irene Miller; a son lost at birth; a niece, Kathy Fisk; and a nephew, Kevin Bina

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. with rosary starting at 7:15 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 with Fr. Hien Nguyen officiating.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at St. John Nepomucene Cemetery, Pilsen, Ks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fuse Foundation, Fr. Kapaun Guild; or St Joseph’s Catholic Church and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.