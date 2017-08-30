Marvin D. Reiff, 88, passed away Monday, August 28th, in Abilene. He was born February 19, 1929 in the Elmo Community, the son of William E. and Marie A. (Stammeyer) Reiff. Growing up in the Elmo Community, he attended Morley 48 and graduated from Hope High School with the class of 1947.

On February 19, 1948, he married Marlene “Joan” Krause. In 1959 they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he was employed as Supervisor/Vice President of Manufacturing for American Gypsum. After retiring in 1991, they moved back to Abilene and he worked for Strickland Kennels. He is preceded in death by: wife, Joan; grandson, Russell Reiff; parents and two brothers, Laverne and Edward.

Survived by: two daughters, Debra Reiff of Coos Bay, Oregon; Kelly (Lon) Schrader of Abilene; two sons, Dan (Marla) Reiff of Abilene; Bill (Terrie) Reiff of Abilene; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, September 1st, at the Abilene First Christian Church with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Thursday, August 31st, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Abilene First Christian Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.