KHP: Kansas man jailed after chase in Ellis County

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

A 28-year-old Russell man was arrested Tuesday following a chase in Ellis County.

Joshua A. Smith, Russell, was arrested northeast of Hays Tuesday night after fleeing from law enforcement officials in the Hays area, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman.

At approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, a KHP trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Nissan Versa in the Hays area when, according to Hileman, the driver fled the scene.

Hileman said the driver traveled north of Hays on country roads where the chase ended at 310th Avenue and Severin Road, 6 miles east of Highway 183 and approximately 6 miles north of Interstate 70.

There the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot in a pasture between Hadley Range Avenue and 310th Avenue, Hileman said.

After about an hour, law enforcement officials located Smith and arrested him without incident.

Hileman said Smith was arrested on suspicion of speeding, fleeing and attempt to elude law enforcement and a number of traffic violations. He also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

He was booked into the Ellis County jail. Smith has previous convictions for burglary and drugs in Barton and Ellis County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.