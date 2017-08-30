Joseph E. Couture, 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at the Abilene Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 8, 1934 to Joseph and Violet Gepner Couture. He grew up on the Couture Dairy Farm near Clyde.

A graduate of Clyde High School in 1952, he attended Kansas State College. He married his high school sweetheart, Doreen Nordquist, on Aug. 20, 1954. He was in the grocery and retail business for over 20 years in Clay Center, Lindsborg, and Abilene and retired from the Dwight Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood home after 20 plus years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Edith Couture and Evon Ferron and a brother Leonard Couture. Survivors include his wife, Doreen, of the home, daughters Cheri Couture of Lenexa, Kathy Horan (Tim) of Abilene, grandchildren Robin (Nathan) Weatherman of Gladstone, Mo., and Ryan Horan of Abilene, great-grandchildren Hayden and Landon Weatherman, Teigan and Gemma Horan.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be Tuesday, September 5 at 10:30 AM with a luncheon following at the First United Methodist Church, 601 N. Cedar in Abilene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Doreen Couture Scholarship which will now be named the Joe and Doreen Couture Scholarship. This scholarship is presented every year to an Abilene High School graduate who has attended at least one year of college. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas, 67410.