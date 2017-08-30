Edmund “Ed” W. Buer, age 84, of Rural Norway, KS, left this earthly life on Monday, August 28, 2017 at Belleville Health Care, Belleville, KS.

The family selected cremation and will have a Memorial service at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Norway with Rev. Thomas Kamprath & Al Urich, PMA officiating. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588 following the memorial services. Private family burial will be at a later date. Friends may sign the register book Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm with the family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7 pm, all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. The family suggests memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Meadowlark Hospice or Solomon Valley Hospice in care of the funeral home.