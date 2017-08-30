Dennis N Brunk, 67, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 2:28p.m., Monday, August 28th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at McPherson Hospital.

Denny was born in McPherson, Kansas on May 22, 1950, a son of the late Gladys Maureen (Geiman) and Bruce Ellsworth Brunk.

Dennis attended Lincoln Elementary School, McPherson Junior High School and graduated from McPherson High School in 1968. He then attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas and Kansas University, Lawrence, Kansas.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church McPherson, KS 67460.

Denny was a musician and entertainer, with local rock bands like the Shadows of Blue, the Red Dogs and King Midas. He also played with numerous big jazz bands and entertainers like Stan Kenton, Buddy Rich, Woody Herman, Harry James, Billy Vaughn, Ray Coniff, Roger Lewis, Ray Charles and Tony Bennett. As an actor he appeared in numerous movies, including Jerry McGuire, the Presidio , and For The Boys, and t.v. programs, Frazier, Married with Children, Beverly Hills 90210, Murder She Wrote, Knots Landing, Full House and Fresh Prince of Belle Air.

Denny was a member of numerous actor and musician societies. Denny enjoyed traveling, entertaining, genealogy, attending class reunions, and cherished time with family and friends.

He is survived by his brother Sheldon and his wife Pam, of Egg Harbor mTownship, New Jersey, his Aunt Fay McMurray, of Haven, Kansas, his nieces Jennifer Singley and her husband Dave, of West Chester, PA, Lindsey Merrick and her husband Mike, of Warwick, New York, his nephew Michael Brunk, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, a great-niece Claire Singley, of West Chester, PA.;

his cousins Denise Vanley and her husband Bobby, of Haven, Kansas, Tod McMurray, of Haven, Kansas; and his Beloved companion and guardian angel Janeva , of McPherson, Kansas.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Gladys Brunk; his step-mom, Mary Bryan Brunk.

The memorial service at First Presbyterian Church, McPherson, KS, at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017 with Pastor Donovan Graber officiating.

The final resting place will be in the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Denny Brunk Memorial Fund in memory of Denny and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.