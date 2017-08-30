Chiefs Acquire OL Cameron Erving in Trade with Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the club has acquired offensive lineman Cameron Erving via trade from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.

Erving (6-5, 313) has played in 29 games (17 starts) in two NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16). He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (19th overall) of the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Moultrie, Georgia, native played collegiately at Florida State where he earned numerous All-American honors and was an All-ACC first-team selection. Twice he earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy given to the ACC’s top blocker, voted on by head coaches and defensive coordinators. Erving has played tackle, center and guard in his football career.

The Chiefs will play their final 2017 preseason game on Thursday when they host the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm with a 6:00 pm pregame show on KINA and 99KG.