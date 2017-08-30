Brownback Executive Order to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief

TOPEKA—Governor Sam Brownback on Wednesday issued an executive order that will lift regulations on motor carriers traveling through Kansas en route to aid in recovery from widespread damage left by Hurricane Harvey.

Executive Order 17-03 applies to commercial vehicles directly participating in relief and restoration of areas in Texas recovering from the destruction of the hurricane and resulting floods. Under the order, certain motor carrier fees and regulations will be waived.

“There’s no doubt the people of Houston and the surrounding communities are facing historic devastation,” Governor Brownback said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Texas. Their neighbors here in Kansas are ready to assist.”

It has been a long day with strong emotions. We are still here working in our community. There was even a glimmer of Sun #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/1nzhF9NMiE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 30, 2017

Separately, the Kansas National Guard is on standby to deploy to the areas impacted when called by disaster operations command. Resources such as high-water vehicles, communications teams, and Guardsmen, among others, are available when called upon to relieve troops currently in the area.

Kansas is also the coordinating state for the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), in charge of coordinating relief efforts with other states.

“The stories coming out of the hurricane zone prove the power of what happens when neighbors work together,” said Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer. “We will continue working together to help the victims long after the floodwaters recede.”

The executive order is in immediate effect. Read the full text of the EO 17-03 document.