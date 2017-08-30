Adeline H. Charbonneau, age 88, of Concordia, KS, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017 at the Jefferson Community Health & Life Center, Fairbury, NE. She was born on Jan. 28, 1929 in Ames, KS to Gilbert L. & Edna (Cyre) Tremblay.

She married Andrew Cote on Oct. 23, 1945 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Aurora, KS and he preceded her on Nov. 18, 1967. She later married Abner Charbonneau on July 7, 1973 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia and he preceded her on July 23, 2001.

She worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph’s Hospital for 23 years and Nazareth Motherhouse for 10 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, the St. Ann’s Guild and the Altar Society. She was involved with the VFW & American Legion auxiliaries and Women of the Moose Lodge #1428.

She is survived by her son, Larry Cote (Patty), Fairbury, NE; two grandchildren; Mark Cote (Liz), Martell, NE, Julie Siebe (Mitch), Fairbury, NE & 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; her parents; a brother, Gerald Tremblay and sister, Gladys Cote.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Concordia Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be Thurs., August 31, 2017 from 10 am to 9 pm with a Vigil Service and Altar Society Rosary at 6 pm, all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. The family suggests memorials to the Family’s Choice to be designated at a later date in care of the funeral home.