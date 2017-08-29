Television, jewelry stolen from Salina apartment

Salina Police are investigating a burglary at an East Salina apartment complex.
Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 42-year-old Salina woman left her apartment, located at 730 Fairdale, just before 8 a.m. Monday. She returned from work at approximately 4 p.m. to find that the front door had been forced open.
The victim reported a 52-inch television and stand, two white gold rings and a necklace stolen.
The total loss, including damage to the front door, was estimated at $1,300.
Comments
Jerseyboy says
Wow and none of her neighbors noticed anything?
Older & wiser says
How do you know that ?
The law enforcement might have info that they aren’t making public
Quit trying to find fault with everybody