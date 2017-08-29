The Salina Post

Television, jewelry stolen from Salina apartment

Salina Police are investigating a burglary at an East Salina apartment complex.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 42-year-old Salina woman left her apartment, located at 730 Fairdale, just before 8 a.m. Monday. She returned from work at approximately 4 p.m. to find that the front door had been forced open.

The victim reported a 52-inch television and stand, two white gold rings and a necklace stolen.

The total loss, including damage to the front door, was estimated at $1,300.

