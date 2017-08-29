Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair seeking parade entries

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is seeking parade entries and invites you to participate in this wonderful event. The quality and variety of entries plays an important role in the Street Fair’s popularity. Last year’s parade was attended by over 4,000 people.

Parade applications must be returned by Friday, September 8, in order to participate.There is no entry fee. Fill out an application online or download at http://smokyhillmuseum.orgunder the Street Fair tab. To have an application mailed to you, email museum@salina.org, or call Susan Hawksworth at 785-309-5776.

This year’s parade theme is “Sparking Imagination.” Decorated entries are highly encouraged. On September 23, the parade entry sign‐in will begin at 8:30 a.m. Participants must be signed in and in place by 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

The parade route will be on Santa Fe, between Elm and the Masonic Temple. An information packet will be sent to everyone who enters by the deadline.