Salina man arrested for alleged knife attack

A 55-year-old Salina man was arrested yesterday on a warrant stemming from an incident that occurred at a Salina motel last week.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that sometime after 1 a.m. on August 23, Lee Roy McCray assaulted a 44-year-old Salina man with a knife at the Budget King Motel located at 809 North Broadway.

The victim was staying at the motel with a female acquaintance when he was attacked. McCray fled after leaving a six-inch cut on the left forearm of the victim.

Capt. Forrester said that the victim was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services after calling the police. A warrant was issued for the arrest of McCray.

McCray was picked up at his place of employment yesterday and booked into the Saline County Jail for aggravated assault, criminal threat, aggravated battery and battery.