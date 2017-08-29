Russell ‘Rusty’ Thode passed away at home on August 26, 2017 at the age of 69. The son of Cecil and Laura Thode, he was born in Sterling, KS on February 10, 1948. He was a lifetime resident of Sterling. Before graduating from Sterling High School, he joined the Naval Reserves and went active duty after graduation in 1966 serving in the Vietnam War for two years as an EM3 aboard the USS Hamner. In 1969, he became the loving, devoted husband of Sharlyn Holdeman of Derby.

He was in business for himself for most of his life as a master electrician and mechanical contractor. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served the Boy Scouts of America as a Webelos leader and served on the Quivira Council. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Albert and Milton Thode.

He is survived by his wife, two children, Scott Thode of Wichita and Trisha (Robert) Jackson of Pratt, and three grandchildren, Andrew Thode, and Maiya and Eli Jackson. A graveside service will be held on 11:00A.M., Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling with Military Honors by U. S. Navy.

Memorials: First United Methodist Church or Sterling Public Library in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling