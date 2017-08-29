The Salina Post

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy cited for DUI in Kansas

Duffy-photo courtesy KC Royals

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence.

The Kansas City Star reports that the infraction happened Sunday night in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Police spokesman Brian Payne said he could not release further details until the police report is completed, probably sometime Tuesday afternoon. Payne didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

The Royals did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The Royals’ No. 1 starter, Duffy has been on the disabled list since Saturday because of a sore left elbow. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage and the Royals hope to have him back this season.

