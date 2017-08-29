Military vehicle from Kansas going to help flood victims in Texas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Rescuing people from flooding is becoming routine for two men at a Missouri landscaping business.

The Kansas City Star reports that Spencer Sherf and Cyrus Dawson took off Monday for the Gulf Coast in a military surplus Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck. They plan to coordinate their efforts with authorities in Texas.

They got their first taste at rescue work last week when they drove the 20-ton vehicle to Overland Park, Kansas, with the intent of saving a family of seven trapped on the roof of their flooded home. But by the time they got there, the family had climbed down.

When the military vehicle isn’t rescuing people, it’s used by Dawson’s Stonehenge Landscape & Exteriors in Blue Springs to deliver materials for new swimming pools, landscaping and masonry jobs.