Durham – Kevin Joel Gresham, 62, died August 24, 2017 at Hillsboro Community Hospital in Hillsboro. He was born March 27, 1955 to Chester and Helen (Kennedy) Gresham in Emporia. He married Javonni Sparlin May 31, 1974 at Maize. He owned and operated Gresham’s Greyhound Farm. Survivors include: wife, Javonni Gresham of Rural Durham; son, Chet Odie (Margaret) Gresham of Austin, Texas; grandchild, Lucinda Lady Bird Gresham; brothers, Mike of Helena, Montana, Steven of Alabama, Pat of Wichita, Jeff of Sedgwick. one brother deceased, Marlin. Private family services.

Share this:



Tweet

