Kenny D. Crump, age 57, passed away Friday, August 25, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. A memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, KS with Fr. David Metz officiating. Friends may sign the register book from 9 am to 9 pm, Wed., September 6, 2017 with a Rosary at 6 pm all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. A full obituary will be published later. Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia is handling arrangements.

