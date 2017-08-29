KBI investigating fatal Kansas officer involved shooting

MCPHERSON COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is in charge of investigating a Monday night officer involved shooting in McPherson County.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, Newton Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle reported to have been involved in a car burglary. The vehicle fled the scene and led officers on a high-speed chase north on Interstate-135, according to a social media report.

After running over stop sticks, the vehicle came to a stop in the median just north of Moundridge.

The occupants of the vehicle refused to exit for several minutes, and then when the driver came out, he became combative. Officers expended every less lethal option, trying bean bag rounds, a Taser, and even a K-9, but those efforts were unsuccessful. When the driver tried to harm the K-9, an officer attempted to physically subdue him.

During the altercation, the driver got ahold of the officer’s gun and tried to pull it away from the officer. The Newton officer told other officers and asked for help. A McPherson County Deputy saw the driver trying to take the gun and felt compelled to use lethal force to protect the officer’s life.

First aid was immediately rendered and the driver was transported to a hospital where he died.

Both officers involved were treated for injuries sustained and are in good condition. Police did not release the name of the driver.