Joan E. Siebert passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017 in Abilene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2017 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Abraham Panthalanickal as Celebrant.

She was born June 13, 1932 in Alma, Kansas the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Tenbrink) Wertzberger. She grew up in the Alma community and graduated from Alma High School.

Joan was an active member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, the Altar Society, and the church choir. Above all else, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

On August 28, 1954, Joan married Leon A. Siebert in Alma. She was a stay at home mother raising seven children and for a time worked as a library aide in McKinley Elementary School.

Joan is survived by her daughters Teresa Hutchison (Bill) of Woodland Park, Colorado, Connie Lowe (Dave) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kathy Farr (Mark) of Manhattan, Kansas, Nancy Harding (Troy) of Salina, Kansas; sons Rick Siebert (Tammy) of Finksburg, Maryland, Steve Siebert (Melinda) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Jon Siebert (Kelly) of Atchison, Kansas; sister Mary Jane Clark of Rossville, Kansas; fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Leon on March 3, 1982, her brother August Wertzberger, and her parents.

Joan’s final resting place will be Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery north of Abilene. The rosary will be 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at the funeral home with the family receiving friends following. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church or School, or the Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.