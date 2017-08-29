Hopes are high as Cardinals return experience

The Ell-Saline Cardinals will kick off their season at home this week, hosting Sedgwick in their season opener.

The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back 3-6 seasons but head coach Terry King told Kansas Pregame that fans can expect a more competitive team that “should be much-improved” as they return eight starters on both sides and all five linemen.

In an interview with Kansas Pregame, King said, “We will open up our offense more this year as I believe Nick will have learned enough to utilize his ability to spread the ball around the field and use our speed and quickness. We have the talent on board to have a successful season. The key to our success will be the preparation, commitment and togetherness we obtain as a team in the summer. I do feel a higher level of commitment and excitement for the game in our boys returning and expect a higher level of summer preparation. Our young men know we have the ability to have a great season and I feel they are gaining confidence.”

Sedgwick ended 2016 with a 7-1 overall record. They took down the Cardinals 21-18 in week one.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. this Friday.