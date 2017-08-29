Two McPherson women die in head-on semi crash

KIOWA COUNTY —Two Kansas women died in an accident just after 2:30 p.m. Monday in Kiowa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that a 2015 GMC Terrain driven by Mary C. Garrison, 56, McPherson, was eastbound on U.S. 54.

The vehicle crossed left of center and struck a semi head-on on the far north shoulder.

Garrison and a passenger, Patsy J. Lamber, 75, McPherson, were transported to the hospital in Dodge City where they died.

The semi driver Anthony M. Rigdon, 35, Skiatook, OK., was not injured. Rigdon was properly restrained at the time of the accident.

The KHP reported they did not know if the occupants of the GMC were wearing seat belts.