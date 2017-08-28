HERINGTON – Tracy Leanne (Stover) Parks, 53,

Tracy was born December 10, 1963, in Herington, the daughter of Orville “Neal” and Katherine (Woodward) Stover .

She married LaVern Walter Parks, Jr., in 1983 and they were the parents of two daughters Nichole and Christina. Some time later they were divorced.

Tracy enjoyed singing, bowling, and playing BINGO. She was an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals. She had worked at Russell Stovers and at Alco-Duckwall’s in Abilene. She had a passion for her grandchildren. She graduated from Brown Mackie in 2007 and graduated from Herington High School with the class of 1982.

She was preceded in death by her father Neal Stover in 2013, her younger sister Robin in 1991, and a nephew Patrick Anderson.

Tracy is survived by her two daughters Nichole Strauss (husband-Emil Strauss) and Christina Parks of Herington; a sister Penny Anderson of Herington; two brothers David Stover (wife-Stephanie) of Herington, Daniel Stover (fiancé-Jennifer) of Abilene; three grandchildren Skylar Parks, Destiney Geissert, Cameron Parks; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 30th , 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, with Pastor Lorenzo Jackson, officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Family will greet friends 9:30 AM until time of service, Wednesday, August 30th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington. Memorials are to the Tracy L. Parks Memorial Fund to assist with expenses.