Sandra S. Willey, 71, of Abilene passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born November 7, 1945 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, the daughter of John and Nelda (Dayhoff) Horan. Sandy grew up in the Abilene area and attended the local schools, graduating from Abilene High School. She was united in marriage to Dan Willey in Abilene. They later divorced. Sandy was a nurse for nearly 40 years, most of those years at Abilene Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund of Dickinson County and spent time volunteering to coordinate the Can-Can girls at Old Abilene Town. Sandy was named Volunteer of the Year by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce in 2008.

Sandy is survived by her mother, Nelda Horan of Abilene; Two sons: Mark and wife Renae of Abilene and Michael of Abilene; Three grandchildren: Marcus and Hannah Willey and Zoe Seib; Two brothers: J.D. Horan and wife Viki of Manhattan and Tim Horan and wife Kathy of Abilene; Two sisters: Marita Millner and husband Dick of Abilene and Joni Horan of Plainville.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Horan.

Sandy’s wishes were to be cremated. Graveside Services will be 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 28, 2017 at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5-7 P.M., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund of Dickinson County or to Meals on Wheels. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third ST., Abilene, Kansas 67410.