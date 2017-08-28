Whitewater – Ross Litton, 85, passed on August 24, 2017 at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater. Ross was born on January 18, 1932 in Wichita and lived his life farming and raising cattle in rural Whitewater. He and Emma Mae were married in 1953. Ross is survived by his wife Emma Mae of the home; son Ronald (Ann) Litton of Whitewater and daughters Cheryl (Terry) Klassen of Whitewater and Diana (Phil) Morgan of Wichita.

