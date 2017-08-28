Phyllis Jean (Jeannie Julian) Belcher peacefully passed away at her home on August 25, 2017. She was born in Kalvesta, KS and grew up in St. John before settling in Whitewater where she and Jack raised their family. She was employed at the Bank of Whitewater for many years and retired from Axtell Clinic in Newton. She is proceeded in death by her son Mike, grandson Ryan, 3 brothers and one sister.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Jack, brother Clinton, daughters Kathy (Tony), Angie and Dana (Kent); grandchildren Michael, Riley, Chad, Matt, Cody, Kelsey, Ty, Nic, Lindsey and great grandsons Braden, Easton and numerous nieces and Nephews.