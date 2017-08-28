Man sought for passing fake money

Police are looking for a suspect who passed nine counterfeit $50 bills at a Salina Dillons Saturday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that sometime after 3 p.m. on August 26, a black male in his 20’s purchased a Visa Gift Card for $400 at the Dillons located at 2350 Planet Ave. The suspect gave the teenage cashier nine, $50 bills. The cashier gave the suspect the gift card and some change.

An employee discovered the bills were fake after running them through a counting machine. Capt. Paul Forrester said the bills were slightly bluer and did not have a security strip.

Authorities are waiting for surveillance video to be released.