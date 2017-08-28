Kenneth L. “Kenny” Riffel, 61, of Hope, Kansas passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 24th at his home. He was born in Abilene, Kansas. He is the son of Eldon and Pat (Klingberg) Riffel. Growing up in Hope, Kenny attended local schools, and graduated from Hope High School. He also attended Brown Mackie College and UMKC while earning his associates degree. On March 9, 1974, he married Carla R. Sims. Most all of their married life had been spent in Enterprise. Kenny had been employed by the Santa Fe then BNSF rail road as a machine operator before spending the last 10 years as a substitute teacher. He was a passionate Chairman of the Dickinson County Democratic Party. Kenny enjoyed lots of things in life. In his spare time he could be found working on his farm or in his garden.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Carla Riffel of Hope; four daughters, Laura Farley and her husband Richard of Richmond, Texas, Mary Mascareno and her husband Stephen of Salem, Illinois, Audrey Johnson and her husband Bryant of Katy, Texas, and Dana Douglass and her husband Jonathan of Katy, Texas; ten grandchildren, Jonah and Gillian Farley, Conrad and Lauryn Mascareno, Broderick, Brooklyn, Bentley and Bristol Johnson, Natalie and Isaiah Douglass, his loving parents, Eldon and Pat (Klingberg) Riffel, four sisters and five brothers.

The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 30th, at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church with Pastor Dennis Dewey officiating. The family will be receiving visitors after the funeral at the home. The family suggests memorial contributions in Kenny’s name be made to the Hope Fellowship Church Building Fund. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.