Kansas man hospitalized after Mustang hits I-70 bridge rail

A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1 p.m. Monday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Donald E. Anderson, 83, Topeka, was eastbound on Interstate-70 just east of the Ohio Street exit.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled across the passing lane into the median then back across the lanes and struck the concrete rail of the bridge.

Anderson was transported to the hospital in Salina. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.