The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man hospitalized after Mustang hits I-70 bridge rail

by 3 Comments

A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1 p.m. Monday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Donald E. Anderson, 83, Topeka, was eastbound on Interstate-70 just east of the Ohio Street exit.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled across the passing lane into the median then back across the lanes and struck the concrete rail of the bridge.

Anderson was transported to the hospital in Salina. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

NeustromNew-June12016

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  2. Ya got admit 83 and driving a Mustang. Like putting a 16 year old in it. Even with all the years driving there should be cut off or a check every year. After 75.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *