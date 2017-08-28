Kansas man held on $75K bond for alleged kidnapping, other charges

PRATT COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on alleged kidnapping charges.

Martin Ramon Duran, 29, is being held in the Pratt County Jail on a $75,000 bond on requested charges of Kidnapping, inflict bodily harm, terrorize the victim; Domestic battery, Criminal threat and Criminal damage to property, according to the Pratt County jail booking report.

Police booked Duran into jail just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s department released no additional details on the arrest.

Duran has previous convictions for DUI, Flee and Attempt to Flee and elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.