The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man held on $75K bond for alleged kidnapping, other charges

by Leave a Comment

Duran -photo Pratt Co.

PRATT COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on alleged kidnapping charges.

Martin Ramon Duran, 29, is being held in the Pratt County Jail on a $75,000 bond on requested charges of Kidnapping, inflict bodily harm, terrorize the victim; Domestic battery, Criminal threat and Criminal damage to property, according to the Pratt County jail booking report.

Police booked Duran into jail just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s department released no additional details on the arrest.

Duran has previous convictions for DUI, Flee and Attempt to Flee and elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *