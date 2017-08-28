The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas City area neighborhoods recover from weekend flooding

by Leave a Comment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas City area neighborhoods are recovering after weekend storms flooded some streets.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles caught in high water after downpours moved through the area late Sunday morning, dumping up to 3 inches in some areas.

Mike Wilson was among the people wading through knee-deep water in one Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood after he was told that his trailer had been inundated. Wilson said, “I didn’t think it was going to be this bad.”

Police in nearby Merriam reported that there was a lot of water across the city’s streets. Police urged drivers on Twitter to “Be safe, turn around and don’t drown.”

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *